Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,836 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Helen of Troy worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $167.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

