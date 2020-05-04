Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,797 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

