Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Bandwidth worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $12,843,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Bandwidth by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $89.22 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $2,725,280 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

