Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

