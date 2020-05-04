Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.