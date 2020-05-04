Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,700 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Campus Communities worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.09. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.