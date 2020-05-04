Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,950 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.