Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $107.20 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

