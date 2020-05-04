Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 76,146 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,146 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.91 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

