Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $169.43 on Monday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

