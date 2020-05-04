Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($19.16) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($19.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($18.00). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($22.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($26.80) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($24.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($93.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($32.91) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($34.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($32.43) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($29.80) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $242.86.

NYSE:CHK opened at $14.98 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $588.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

