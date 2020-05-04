Chrono.tech (TIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,328.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $612,021.89 and approximately $32,328.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00009657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.10 or 0.03911667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035229 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011230 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

