Cigna (NYSE:CI) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $223.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of CI traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

