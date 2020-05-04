Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,591 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. 16,233,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,608,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.