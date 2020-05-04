Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,367 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

