Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate Analytics updated its FY20 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

Clarivate Analytics stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Clarivate Analytics has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

