Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue $1.00 — Dividend

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $312.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

