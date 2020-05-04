Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0029 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $93,592.80 and $287.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02307899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00193462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

