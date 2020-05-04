CoinFi Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $201,259.80 and approximately $375.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

