Colgate-Palmolive’s (CL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.