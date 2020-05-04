Comerica Bank Acquires 5,593 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 47,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 189.5% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.26. 4,602,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,382. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

