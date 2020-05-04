Comerica Bank Buys 2,426 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

CRM stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.47. 5,963,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 807.39, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.