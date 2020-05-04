Comerica Bank Buys 742 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,405 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after acquiring an additional 547,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

ADBE stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.85. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

