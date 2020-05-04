Comerica Bank Sells 22,871 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,081,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

