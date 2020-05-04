Comerica Bank Sells 28,809 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.75. 7,567,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,787,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

