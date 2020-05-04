Comparing BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and ChineseInvestors.com (NASDAQ:CIIX)

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChineseInvestors.com and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 215.66%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Volatility & Risk

ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and BioHiTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 0.80 -$10.19 million N/A N/A BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 6.99 -$14.67 million N/A N/A

ChineseInvestors.com has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -171.32% N/A -297.50% BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats ChineseInvestors.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

