Comparing Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & Sify Technologies (NYSE:SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sify Technologies and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.80%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $44.73, indicating a potential upside of 119.59%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Medallia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Medallia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.13 $15.45 million $0.10 10.29 Medallia $402.46 million 6.99 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -15.09

Sify Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Medallia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Medallia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.