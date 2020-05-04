Concho Resources (CXO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) recently:

5/4/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

4/16/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/25/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $49.00.

3/23/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/20/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CXO opened at $56.73 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

