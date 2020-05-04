Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036449 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,994.79 or 1.00584728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00067493 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000495 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.