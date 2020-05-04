ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 6.9% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.58 million and $57,218.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, CPDAX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CPDAX, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

