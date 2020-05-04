Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Position Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.19% of Cooper Companies worth $27,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.84. 14,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

