Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$27.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $969.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.