Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $121,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COWN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,718. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that Cowen will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

