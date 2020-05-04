CREDIT Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,109.58 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $105,109.58 and $1,046.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00054277 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

