Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CIK traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.49. 220,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,009. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.31.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

