Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to “Neutral”

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 287,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

