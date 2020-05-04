Critical Comparison: 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC)

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkston Financial and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17% 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clarkston Financial and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarkston Financial and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.43 $2.16 million N/A N/A

Clarkston Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Summary

Clarkston Financial beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

