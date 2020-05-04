CryCash Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $300,389.49 and $1,842.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryCash has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00088352 BTC.

About CryCash

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,789,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

