Crypto.com Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.68 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $7.68 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Upbit, OceanEx and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.03892492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00059332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035288 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009643 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

CRO is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,603,196,347 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Indodax, DigiFinex, OKEx, Bibox, Fatbtc, CPDAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, KuCoin, Bittrex, ABCC, Upbit, OceanEx, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, BigONE, HitBTC, Dcoin, Bithumb Global, DDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

