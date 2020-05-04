Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004536 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $5,775.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.45 or 0.03932358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035372 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009808 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

