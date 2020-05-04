Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.35 million and $16.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,366,451 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

