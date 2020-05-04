CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $219,132.32 and $1,411.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00064971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

