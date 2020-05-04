CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.