Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.96. 954,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.40.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.