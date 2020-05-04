CUSHING RENAISS/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1367 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

Shares of SZC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 87,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.