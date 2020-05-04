CyberMiles One Day Volume Tops $1.81 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Tokenomy and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $1.81 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00531543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004734 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Zebpay, CoinBene, IDCM, Binance, LBank, IDEX, Tokenomy, Bithumb, OKEx, Cobinhood, BCEX, DragonEX, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

