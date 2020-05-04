CyberVein Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and $2.47 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z and OKEx. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.