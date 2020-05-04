CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.