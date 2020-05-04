DAEX Hits One Day Volume of $794,273.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $794,273.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.03892492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00059332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035288 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009643 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.