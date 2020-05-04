Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $32,995,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dana by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 115.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,952,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 1,047,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1,328,341.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 1,036,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. 178,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,950. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

